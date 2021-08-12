12/08/2021

Search our Archive

Little Laois environmentalist tackling litter in her housing estate

Little Laois environmentalist tackling litter in her housing estate

Ariella Murphy with the rubbish she gathered in her Mountmellick estate.

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

A little girl who has been educated about the environment in her school, decided to do something about litter in the area where she lives this week.

Ariella Murphy, 8 is from Grange Hall in Mountmellick.

She was spurred by the sight of litter thrown on the ground near the entrance to get a bag from home and start cleaning.

Her mother Jennifer told the Leinster Express she was shocked at Ariella's positive action.

"Completely unprompted,  took a bag and started collecting the rubbish around the entrance to our estate in Grange Hall Mountmellick. I was shocked to see her take this upon herself but also incredibly proud of her," she said.

She explained where Ariella's interest came from.

"Ariella is a keen environmental activst since learning all about our planet and the importance of doing your part. Her school St Joseph's GNS, Mountmellick are always promoting care for the environment as are we at home. It just goes to show the impact of environmental awareness on the children," she said.

Mountmellick Tidy Towns are delighted at Ariella's initiative.

"From Mountmellick Tidy Towns, well done and fair play to Ariella, she's our own little hero," said Barbara Lalor.

"It was a lovely gesture and I hope it encourages other people to do the same. I hope it makes people stop and think that it is our children picking up their litter, it's not fair to willy nilly throw it around. A street looks lovely when it is litter free," she said.

"Anyone who wants to follow Ariella's good example, young or old, is welcome to contact Barbara for bags, litter pickers and gloves, and the group can arrange to collect the filled bags also. Call her on 086 6629446.

1,000 children to cycle through Portlaoise for Bike Week

Laois community ready to shave or dye for toddler Cathail

Laois driver's birthday fundraiser to deliver support for local hospital

Laois native celebrates 100th birthday a long way from home in USA

Nun was born in Mountmellick in 1921

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media