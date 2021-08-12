Little Laois environmentalist tackling litter in her housing estate

A little girl who has been educated about the environment in her school, decided to do something about litter in the area where she lives this week.

Ariella Murphy, 8 is from Grange Hall in Mountmellick.

She was spurred by the sight of litter thrown on the ground near the entrance to get a bag from home and start cleaning.

Her mother Jennifer told the Leinster Express she was shocked at Ariella's positive action.

"Completely unprompted, took a bag and started collecting the rubbish around the entrance to our estate in Grange Hall Mountmellick. I was shocked to see her take this upon herself but also incredibly proud of her," she said.

She explained where Ariella's interest came from.

"Ariella is a keen environmental activst since learning all about our planet and the importance of doing your part. Her school St Joseph's GNS, Mountmellick are always promoting care for the environment as are we at home. It just goes to show the impact of environmental awareness on the children," she said.

Mountmellick Tidy Towns are delighted at Ariella's initiative.

"From Mountmellick Tidy Towns, well done and fair play to Ariella, she's our own little hero," said Barbara Lalor.

"It was a lovely gesture and I hope it encourages other people to do the same. I hope it makes people stop and think that it is our children picking up their litter, it's not fair to willy nilly throw it around. A street looks lovely when it is litter free," she said.

"Anyone who wants to follow Ariella's good example, young or old, is welcome to contact Barbara for bags, litter pickers and gloves, and the group can arrange to collect the filled bags also. Call her on 086 6629446.