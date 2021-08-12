Essential works underway at Portlaoise hospital Emergency Department

The Emergency Department entrance at Portlaoise hospital has been temporarily moved.

The waiting area at the department is now undergoing repairs, and patients have been asked to report to a portacabin beside the entrance, from now until next Monday, August 16.

"Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise is carrying out essential work to the waiting area only of the Emergency Department (ED). This work is happening from Thursday 12th August through to Monday 16th August. There will be no access via the main ED entrance during this period and the ED waiting room, patient registration and triage will be temporarily relocated to the existing Portacabin in front of the ED department. ED will continue to operate as normal.

"The Hospital is reminding members of the public to consider their care options before presenting to the ED during this time. We advise that the public only attend our emergency services if absolutely essential. If you are unwell, please go to your GP or pharmacy in the first instance.

"If you have to attend the ED in an emergency situation please ensure you wear a mask, practice social distancing and ensure you tell the triage personnel if you have any signs/symptoms of Covid-19. The Hospital would like to acknowledge the continued support of its community."