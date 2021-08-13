13/08/2021

Search our Archive

Get set for delays as roadworks start on two roads in Portarlington

Get set for delays as roadworks start on two roads in Portarlington

Stop-go system in place for Portarlington roadworks next week

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

There will be traffic delays on two busy roads in Portarlington in Laois shortly, that may affect train commuters.

The Canal Road will undergo resurfacing that will mean stop go traffic lights on the road, from Monday August 16 to Wednesday August 18, from 8am to 6pm daily.

The lights will run from the junction with Ballymorris Road (L-3157) to the junction with Millbrook Manor Estate.

Meanwhile on Bracklone Street in the town centre, roadworks have begun this Friday, August 13, and will last until Monday evening, also from 8am to 6pm, as the road markings are repainted, as part of works for new pedestrian crossings.

Laois County Council has shared details and maps on their website. 

Death Notices for Laois - Friday, August 13, 2021

Miss Laois set to skydive for Laois SOSAD suicide support centre

Portlaoise ICU nurse walking 100 miles to help Covid patient

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media