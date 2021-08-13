Get set for delays as roadworks start on two roads in Portarlington

Stop-go system in place for Portarlington roadworks next week
There will be traffic delays on two busy roads in Portarlington in Laois shortly, that may affect train commuters.
The Canal Road will undergo resurfacing that will mean stop go traffic lights on the road, from Monday August 16 to Wednesday August 18, from 8am to 6pm daily.
The lights will run from the junction with Ballymorris Road (L-3157) to the junction with Millbrook Manor Estate.
Meanwhile on Bracklone Street in the town centre, roadworks have begun this Friday, August 13, and will last until Monday evening, also from 8am to 6pm, as the road markings are repainted, as part of works for new pedestrian crossings.
Laois County Council has shared details and maps on their website.
