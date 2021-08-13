13/08/2021

Permission sought to reopen and extend Laois Kilkenny metal mine

Permission sought to reopen and extend Laois metal mine

Galmoy mine

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

An underground lead and zinc mine on the Laois border may be reopened and extended into the county, if a planning application is approved.

Galmoy Mine is near Rathdowney, just over the Kilkenny border.

Shannon Resources has announced that it will seek permission from Laois County Council to recommence operations and extend the mine further.

"For the development of an underground mine extension to the former Galmoy Zinc & Lead Mine. The underground extension to the mine underlies the townland of Kyle, Co Laois and will comprise the development of underground workings including an access route to join underground mining works concurrently proposed as recommencement of mining in Co Kilkenny, in the Kilkenny townlands of Garrylaun, Castletown, Rathreagh, Rathpatrick, Whiteswall, Moneynamuck, Rathbane and Waterland close to the village of Galmoy, Co Kilkenny".

An IPC licence and and Enviromental Impact Assessment Report and a Natura Impact Statement will be submitted with the planning application. All can be viewed via Laois County Council's website www.laois.ie.

Galmoy mine came on stream in 1997 and was Ireland’s first new underground mine for 20 years, first owned by Arcon and then by Lundin Mining Corp. 

In 2005, it produced 644,058 tonnes of ore at a zinc grade of 13.7% but and lead of 4.0%. Concentrates were transported to New Ross port, Waterford, about 80km away, and shipped to smelters, located mainly in Europe.

A miner was killed in an accident there in 2007. It closed in 2012.

Below: an aerial view of the mine. 

