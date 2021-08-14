14/08/2021

Woman dies on Donegal road after falling from moving bus

Gardaí are investigating the fatal road traffic incident

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Gardaí in Donegal Town are investigating a fatal road traffic collision, that occurred at Ardnawark, Barnesmore Gap, Donegal Town.

The incident occurred at approximately 3.45pm on Friday, August 13.

A female passenger on a bus, in her late 20s, was seriously injured when she fell from the moving bus and was struck by a passing vehicle.

The injured woman was airlifted by helicopter to Beaumont Hospital, Dublin. She passed away on Friday evening.

A post mortem examination will take place in due course.

It is understood that she is not from Donegal. 

The road remains closed on Friday night as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators will conduct their examination of the scene in the morning. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. Any road users who were travelling in the townland of Ardnawark, Barnesmore Gap, Donegal Town on Friday afternoon and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Donegal Town Garda Station on (074) 9740190, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

