Reopened Laois live venue pub announces packed music and comedy lineup

With the recent clarification by the Government that gatherings of 200 can take place outdoors, a Laois pub and live music and comedy venue has leapt into action with a packed schedule of top names over the coming weeks.

The family run Kavanagh's Bar on Main Street in Portlaoise like others had been forced to stay closed for over 500 days due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

They announced a lineup of big names and big nights out who will perform from Friday August 27 to Saturday September 11. They outline how the events will be run safely for people.

Bands will include Hudson Taylor, Pogueology, Smash Hits, Transmitter, Goitse, The Whistlin Donkeys, Cua, Light Years (Pearl Jem) and Mack Fleetwood.

"Delighted to announce that Live Music and Comedy returns to Portlaoise in just 2 weeks time! With special thanks to the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media we are delighted to bring back hundreds of musicians, crew and all the other staff that go with putting on this production!

"In line with Covid restrictions we'll have just 200 people at each of our events. The event takes place outdoors with a stretch tent to keep you covered from the elements! Tickets will be sold in pods of 4 and 6 and each group will have their own picnic table.

"We'll also operate a table service system where customers can order food and drinks on their phone and we'll bring their order to their table! For over 500 days these performers have waited patiently to come back to what they love to to do! Now they're back"

Tickets will be on sale Tuesday morning at 10am from www.kavanaghsportlaoise.com Support acts to be announced shortly. They thank Music Generation Laois, Laois School of Music, Laois County Council and Laois Civil Defence for support.