Disqualified driver caught driving in Laois by Gardaí using phone app

Stock image of a Garda using the Mobility App
A Garda mobile phone app came in handy last weekend to instantly show that a driver in Laois was banned from the road.
Laois Offaly Gardaí report that an incident happened in Borris-in-Ossory on Sunday morning, August 15.
"Laois Roads Policing Unit on patrol this morning near Ballaghmore, Borris-in-Ossory stopped this vehicle and through use of the Garda Mobility App the driver was discovered to be disqualified," they reported.
The driver was then arrested and charged. Their vehicle (pictured below) was seized.
