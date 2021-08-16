New Laois Civil Defence role for long time volunteer

Michael York, the newly appointed Laois Civil Defence Assistant Officer
A Portlaoise man who is a long time volunteer with Laois Civil Defence, has taken on a new full time paid position with the organisation.
Laois Civil Defence has announced that Michael York iwll be their new Assistant Civil Defence Officer.
"We would like to congratulate Michael York as he takes up a new position today as full time Assistant Civil Defence Officer with Laois County Council.
"Michael has been a volunteer with Laois Civil Defence for many years and brings with him a wide variety of skills and experience to the role.
"Best of luck in your new role Michael from all of us at Laois Civil Defence," the group say.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.