16/08/2021

Search our Archive

Child pedestrian seriously hurt in Kilkenny crash, witnesses sought by Gardaí

Dundalk gardai investigating ‘suspicious approach’ near local school

Dundalk gardai investigating ‘suspicious approach’ near local school

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

A witness appeal has been launched for a serious road traffic collision in Kilkenny where a child has been seriously hurt.

Gardaí in Thomastown are appealing for witnesses in relation to a serious injury road traffic collision that occurred on Station Road, Thomastown on Sunday evening August 15 at approximately 7.50pm.

They say that a young pedestrian boy was struck by a vehicle. The boy was removed from the scene by ambulance and taken to St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny in a serious condition. He has since been transferred to Temple Street Hospital. The driver of the car was uninjured.

A forensic collision investigation took place at the scene.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. Any road users who were travelling on Station Road, Thomastown on the evening of Sunday and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Thomastown Garda Station on (056) 7754150, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.

Disqualified driver caught driving in Laois by Gardaí using phone app

New Laois Civil Defence role for long time volunteer

Tributes flood in for Carlow woman who died in freak accident in Donegal

Touching messages have been shared across social media this weekend

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media