16/08/2021

Search our Archive

Latest Covid-19 case numbers at Portlaoise hospital and across Ireland

Latest numbers in Covid-19 cases at Portlaoise hospital

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

The latest figures from the HSE show that there are currently five confirmed cases of patients with Covid-19 in the Midlands Regional Hospital in Portlaoise.

However none of those patients are being treated in the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital.

There are no other suspected cases in the hospital, in the must up to date figures, at 8pm on Sunday night, August 15.

Portlaoise hospital has just one available bed to spare today in the general hospital, and none to spare in its Intensive Care Unit.

Tullamore hospital has three confirmed cases and no suspected cases. It has eight free beds however including on in the ICU.

In all across Ireland there are 259 cases hospitalised with the virus, and another 115 people in hospital suspected of having it.  There are 51 of those patients being treated in Intensive Care Units. 

The hospital with the most cases is Beaumont in Dublin with 24 cases.

However that may shortly be passed by University Hospital Limerick, where there are 54 suspected cases of Covid-19, on top of 21 already confirmed cases.

See image below.

The latest Covid-19 cases for Ireland given on Sunday evening August 15 show 1,758 more cases confirmed over the previous 24 hours. 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media