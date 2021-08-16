Latest Covid-19 case numbers at Portlaoise hospital and across Ireland

The latest figures from the HSE show that there are currently five confirmed cases of patients with Covid-19 in the Midlands Regional Hospital in Portlaoise.

However none of those patients are being treated in the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital.

There are no other suspected cases in the hospital, in the must up to date figures, at 8pm on Sunday night, August 15.

Portlaoise hospital has just one available bed to spare today in the general hospital, and none to spare in its Intensive Care Unit.

Tullamore hospital has three confirmed cases and no suspected cases. It has eight free beds however including on in the ICU.

In all across Ireland there are 259 cases hospitalised with the virus, and another 115 people in hospital suspected of having it. There are 51 of those patients being treated in Intensive Care Units.

The hospital with the most cases is Beaumont in Dublin with 24 cases.

However that may shortly be passed by University Hospital Limerick, where there are 54 suspected cases of Covid-19, on top of 21 already confirmed cases.

The latest Covid-19 cases for Ireland given on Sunday evening August 15 show 1,758 more cases confirmed over the previous 24 hours.