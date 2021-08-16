National Ploughing Championships has no audience but a big local sponsor

You can't keep a good woman down, and Laois ploughing queen Anna May McHugh has announced the welcome of a major sponsor for this year's National Ploughing Championships.

The Managing Director of the NPA has welcomed Emo Oil as their official Fuel & Lubricants sponsor for #Ploughing2021 which is due to take place behind closed gates from September 15 to 17 in Ratheniska, Laois.

This year the National Ploughing Association celebrates its 90th Anniversary with the National Ploughing Championships competitions bringing the focus back to its 1931 ‘ploughing’ origins.

Emo Oil will provide fuel for all of the 350 competitors who will be battling it out throughout the 3 days.

At the launch Managing Director of the NPA, Anna May McHugh spoke of how she looked forward to working very closely with Emo Oil as a new National Ploughing Association sponsor.

“I am delighted that Emo Oil have come on board this year as sponsorship partners. Emo Oil are a very well-known brand throughout Ireland and instantly recognisable throughout the rural community.”

“As an organisation, they have a great appreciation of the importance and impact events such as the National Ploughing Championships have on both the national economy and the rural community.”

Managing Director of DCC Oil Ireland is Andrew Graham.

“It’s fantastic to see the ploughing competitions back in action in 2021 for the 90th year anniversary, and we’re excited to be partnering as the new fuel & lubricants sponsor. We are proud to be a part of an event that brings the very best of Ireland’s agri sector together. “

“Emo Oil is a local Irish business that has been supporting farmers for over 40 years with quality agri fuels & lubricants – so partnering for the 90th running of the ploughing championships was something we didn’t want to miss. While unfortunately we cannot welcome any customers to the event this year, we will be fuelling all the competitors throughout the event and will be on hand to offer advice and support."