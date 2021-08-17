Free Barbecue and DJ in Laois town park today for youth consultations

Community leaders in a Laois town are pulling out all the stops today to encourage young people to have a say in its future.

Reimagine Mountrath is laying on a barbecue and DJ in Mountrath town park, from 5pm to 7pm this Tuesday, August 17.

They are inviting the town's young residents aged from 12 to 25 to come along, have fun and give their ideas on Mountrath's future.

"Your town, your future, your voice matters. You(th) matter," they group say.

"We want to hear everyone's ideas for Mountrath town," the Tidy Towns group also say.

From 12 noon on Tuesday, all of the public are also invited to Medals & Trophies 4 U in the community hub to fill out a survey. Later after the barbecue more opinions will be welcomed from older generations.

If you cannot get to the town today, here is an online link to the Reimagine Mountrath survey.

The day is part of Mountrath Town Strategy Group's ‘ReImagine Mountrath’ consultation period, to develop a Town Plan to be used in the future to access grants.