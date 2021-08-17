17/08/2021

Free three day clothes upcycling workshop for Laois teenagers

Free three day clothes upcycling workshop for Laois teenagers

Photo by EVG Culture from Pexels

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

If you are a teenager looking to make your clothes buying habit more sustainable and less damaging to the earth, you can learn how to upcycle what you already have, from an expert for free this week in Laois.

Miriam Keegan is a sustainable designer/educator and primary teacher is from Emo in Laois. In 2021, after a year of buying no clothes and upcycling her old clothes, Miriam created the No Clothes Commitment Challenge - a climate change movement for people to take in order to meaningfully reduce their carbon emissions and save some money. She won herself a scholarship to a US university in the process.

She will be visiting Mountrath in Laois to give a free three day workshop this week, from 

All you have to bring is a pencil case with pencils/colouring pencils/pens, 2 garments you want to upcycle, a big smile and an open mind!

DRESS to IMPRESS Fashion Upcycling Workshops are in St Fintan's Hall in Mountrath for ages 13 to 19.

You will learn how to be creative and resourceful as you re-purpose used fabrics and trims and second hand clothes, into stylish new fashion items. You will learn to design and make products from materials sourced sustainably and will be empowered about doing your part in reducing our carbon footprint.

You will learn how to create a concept, sketch, sew and embellish your own stylish wearable product.

You will have fun choosing materials that define you, customise patterns, learn pinning, cutting, hand and machine sewing and embellishing and finally explore how to show off their creations to family, friends you’re your community.

Prior sewing experience is not necessary as instruction and supervision will be adjusted to the skill level of each of each participant. Machines, scissors etc all provided

Places are however "extremely limited" in line with COVID regulations, and you must commit to attending all three sessions.
 Wednesday 18th August: 2-5pm
 Thursday 19th August: 10am -1pm
 Friday 20th August: 10am – 1pm
No FEE – Funding and Support provided by LOETB Creative Youth Partnership and Mountrath Youth Theatre. Voluntary Donations to Mountrath Youth Theatre always Welcome!

Bookings via phone or text to 087 6184404

See Miriam's website which offers courses to teachers on sustainable fashion lessons in schools at https://www.sustainablefashioneducation.com/

