17/08/2021

Lidl given green light to demolish and rebuild bigger Portlaoise store

Lidl given green light to demolish and rebuild bigger Portlaoise store

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

The supermarket shopping competition in Portlaoise is set to continue to grow as the Laois county town expands.

Planning permission has just been granted to Lidl Ireland GmbH to demolish and rebuild their Portlaoise store, set between Supermac's and Shaw's Department Store. 

The company had sought changes to permission that was previously granted.

The new store on Kylekiproe Road will be bigger, and its carpark will be united with that of Shaw's with a single vehicular entrance but several pedestrian entrances. 

The new shop will be over a third bigger for customers. The existing shop has 1,547 sqm gross floor space with a retail sales area of 1,117 sqm. The new shop would cover 2,423 sq metres with a retail space of 1,685 sq metres.

Laois County Council granted planning permission on August 12 for the changes.

Below: the existing Portlaoise store

Lidl opened its first Laois branch in Portlaoise in 2003 and has since opened a shop in Portarlington. It has also been seeking a suitable site in Mountmellick for some time.

Another major supermarket chain is adding extensions to both of its two Portlaoise outlets. Dunnes Stores on the Mountmellick Road and in the Kyle centre are both being expanded for customers. 

Below: a drawing of the new Portlaoise Lidl shop.

Read more on those expansions here. 

