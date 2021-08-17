17/08/2021

New application to build another 30 houses in Kilminchy Portlaoise

An aerial view of the Kilminchy housing development in Portlaoise

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

Planning permission is being sought to add another 30 houses to the largest housing estate in Laois.

Kilminchy housing estate on the Dublin Road in Portlaoise was begun during the boom and now has over 800 homes and growing, along with a nursing home, retirement village and a retail centre.

Now applicant Thomas Kelly & Sons is seeking to build 30 more houses, designed by Laois architect Evelyn Duff, on a 0.71 ha site.

Permission is being sought from Laois County Council to construct 30 dwelling houses, consisting of 2 two-storey detached four-bedroom houses (with single-storey returns), 10 two-storey three-bedroom semi-detached houses (including 2 with single-storey returns), 6 two and half-storey three-bedroom houses (with dormers to front), and 6 two-bedroom two-storey to front with single storey to rear houses (with velux to rear of roof).

The development will be accessed off an existing road and includes all access driveways, related and ancillary services and all associated siteworks.

Below: plans for the new houses.

A decision is due by October 4. 

