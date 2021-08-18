18/08/2021

Famous Portlaoise Plane features on RTÉ television tonight

Lynda Kiernan

The incredible story of the discovery and return of the first ever plane built in Ireland, to its Portlaoise home, will be told on RTÉ television this Wednesday night, August 18.

The Portlaoise Plane and also the town's legendary pilot, Colonel James Fitzmaurice will be featured on the Nationwide show on RTÉ1 at 7pm.

The programme will also feature the conservation of the Col Fitzmaurice Archive, supported by The Heritage Council.

Laois Heritage Officer Catherine Casey is delighted at the publicity for the restoration projects.

"It was a pleasure to host Mary Fanning and her team in Portlaoise last month and thanks so much to everyone who helped on the day. We are delighted that the work of the Col Fitzmaurice Commemoration Committee in restoring and bringing the Portlaoise Plane back to Portlaoise, will feature on Nationwide," she said.

The Portlaoise Plane also known as The Aldritt Monoplane was built in Portlaoise, Laois Ireland in 1907, and was the first aeroplane built and flown in The Republic Of Ireland.

Colonel James Fitzmaurice was an Irish pioneering aviator, who co-piloted the first East to West Atlantic flight on April 12 1928. The Bremen plane departed Baldonnel Aerodrome and landed over 36 hours later on Greenly Island, Canada.

He had grown up in Portlaoise, attending school on the same street where the plane was built. He was inspired by the Portlaoise Plane in choosing his career. 

