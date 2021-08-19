UPDATE: Search over for 12-year-old boy reported missing in the Midlands

Josh Smith
Gardaí have reported that a young boy missing in the Midlands has been found.
Josh Smith aged 12 has been located safe and well.
He was last seen in the Mullingar area of Westmeath at approximately 6:30pm on Monday, August 16, 2021 and a call was put out to the public on Wednesday, August 18 to help locate him.
An Garda Síochána have issued the update, this Thursday morning, August 19.
They thank the public and the media for their assistance.
Josh was described as being approximately 5 foot 1 in height, with a thin build, short black hair, and brown eyes. When last seen, he had been wearing a black tracksuit top, black trousers, and Reebok runners. He was also carrying an Ellesse bag.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.