Training tower planned in Laois town's fire station upgrade

Mountmellick fire station
A new fire drill tower is to be built at a Laois fire station as part of a €150,000 upgrade.
Mountmellick fire station upgrade is now at tender procurement stage.
The station which is in Irishtown near the town centre, is to get a fire service drill tower, to help fire fighters with their practice training sessions. Similar towers are already in Portlaoise and in Mountrath.
It will also be upgraded with a new concrete yard to the rear, which is currently an overgrown area adjacent to the town's park and Owenass River.
Laois County Council gave the update at their recent council meeting.
The county has bought a new water tanker to support fire services operations, at a cost of €140,000. Deliver is expected by September.
Laois County Fire & Rescue Service also recently upgraded their uniforms, which they proudly displayed in a social media video post (below).
