19/08/2021

Search our Archive

Training tower planned in Laois town's fire station upgrade

Training tower planned in Laois town's fire station upgrade

Mountmellick fire station

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

A new fire drill tower is to be built at a Laois fire station as part of a €150,000 upgrade.

Mountmellick fire station upgrade is now at tender procurement stage.

The station which is in Irishtown near the town centre, is to get a fire service drill tower, to help fire fighters with their practice training sessions. Similar towers are already in Portlaoise and in Mountrath.

It will also be upgraded with a new concrete yard to the rear, which is currently an overgrown area adjacent to the town's park and Owenass River.

Laois County Council gave the update at their recent council meeting.

The county has bought a new water tanker to support fire services operations, at a cost of €140,000. Deliver is expected by September.

Laois County Fire & Rescue Service also recently upgraded their uniforms, which they proudly displayed in a social media video post (below).

Historic water channel found under Laois town kept wolves at bay

UPDATE: Fire safely extinguished next to rural Portlaoise home

Laois is among the routes of the 2021 Rás na mBan

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media