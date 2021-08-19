Unwanted dogs killed daily as Covid demand ends - Laois rescue charity

A Laois based dog rescue charity that serves much of Ireland, is reporting a surge in the number of young healthy dogs being put down by their owners, in the wake of a pandemic lockdown demand.

Cara Rescue Dogs who find new homes for unwanted and mistreated dogs, say they have no space to take in more dogs.

Instead they are urging owners to give their pets a chance.

Volunteer Lorraine from Mountmellick spoke to the Leinster Express.

"It is on the rise. People are looking to surrender their dogs because they have house problems, not because they are going back to work after the lockdown. It's because the dogs may be snapping or may have bitten their child.

She said that lately as many as four a day are being put to sleep by vets, at the request of owners.

"The owners just did not think about it enough when they got a dog. Some people think of them as commodities. Pups are easy and you can train them.

"But then they drop the ball, the pup starts to pee or poo in the house and they are put out. Then they are crying and barking. They are not being integrated with the family. A child runs out, the dog runs over and maybe knocks them over, and straight away, it's 'can you take it' or they put it down," Lorraine claimed.

"We don't have a centre, we can't hoard dogs. We are trying to ask owners to please hold onto their dogs until we can rehome them.

"We saved a dog from a vets in another county that was half an hour from being put to sleep. I rang the vet and they asked 'which dog' because two were being put to sleep that day. I went to collect that dog, Rosie, and she was already under sedation. The first dog was already gone.

"Vets can't really call us if they are asked to put down a dog but some will. We ask owners to please give your dog a chance. You wouldn't give up on a child. At the end of the day, they are family. Put the time and effort into them and all you get back is love. There is no such thing as a bad dog," Lorraine said.

She is pleading for more foster owners who can temporarily take dogs in need of a new home.

Email caradogs@hotmail.com