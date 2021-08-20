Property owners in five Laois towns to recieve government funding

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, today announced that 50 Irish towns will avail of a €7 million fund to support the enhancement of streetscapes and shopfronts.
The towns of Mountrath, Rathdowney, Mountmellick, Ballinakill and Ballylinan have been chosen under the new government initiative.
'The Streetscape Enhancement Initiative' will provide funding to property owners to improve the facades of their buildings.
The Department of Rural and Community Development have said that the initiative will make our rural towns, "a more vibrant and attractive place to live, work and visit."
The funding of €260k will provide property owners a great opportunity to improve the facades of their buildings.
Grant Funding Rates are as follows;
*70% for Individual premises with 30% matched funding from the owner.
*80% for Joint applications (groups of 3 or more) with 20% matched funding from the owners.
*100% Where painting is undertaken by direct labour by applicant.
Laois County Councillor James Kelly shared the news on Facebook, calling the news "a great opportunity".
In 2018, Mountrath Community Forum engaged with Dulux Colour Specialist Kathy Phelan, who assembled a colour scheme for 94 premises/residences in the town. This project was sent to Laois County Council with a request for funding.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.