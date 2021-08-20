20/08/2021

Search our Archive

Property owners in five Laois towns to recieve government funding

Property owners in five Laois towns to recieve government funding

Reporter:

Hannah Cahill

Email:

hannah.cahill@leinsterexpress.ie

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, today announced that 50 Irish towns will avail of a €7 million fund to support the enhancement of streetscapes and shopfronts. 

The towns of Mountrath, Rathdowney, Mountmellick, Ballinakill and Ballylinan have been chosen under the new government initiative.

'The Streetscape Enhancement Initiative' will provide funding to property owners to improve the facades of their buildings.

The Department of Rural and Community Development have said that the initiative will make our rural towns, "a more vibrant and attractive place to live, work and visit."

The funding of €260k will provide property owners a great opportunity to improve the facades of their buildings.
Grant Funding Rates are as follows;


*70% for Individual premises with 30% matched funding from the owner.
*80% for Joint applications (groups of 3 or more) with 20% matched funding from the owners.
*100% Where painting is undertaken by direct labour by applicant.

Laois County Councillor James Kelly shared the news on Facebook, calling the news "a great opportunity".

In 2018, Mountrath Community Forum engaged with Dulux Colour Specialist Kathy Phelan, who assembled a colour scheme for 94 premises/residences in the town. This project was sent to Laois County Council with a request for funding.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media