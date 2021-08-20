Music and arts festival with big names just announced for Laois

Wait! We may not have Electric Picnic in Laois this September but the month has suddenly brightened up with a surprise new festival announced today that has a top class lineup of musicians and writers.

It will all take place in the beautiful walled garden at Emo Court, on Thursday, September 9.

Playing live at the newly announced Curious Gardens will be Cathy Davey (below), HamsandwicH, Paddy Hanna, Camembert Quartet, Luna Boys, Sharyn Ward, Thomas McCarthy, Trish Reilly and Kathleen Marie Keenan.

Words events features Joanne McNally in conversation with Séamas O’Reilly (Did Ye Hear Mammy Died?), Waterford Whispers News: Live with special guest Barry Murphy, History Ireland Hedge School on The Treaty, Manchán Magan & Rossa Ó Snodaigh, Paddy Cullivan presents the Murder of Michael Collins, Dearbhail McDonald, Ann Marie Quilligan and Mags Casey.

There will be interactive installations to enjoy by Après Ski, Lord Ganesh’s Larder and The Forgotten Circus

It is one of two venues for Curious Gardens, the other being in Doneraile Estate in Cork on September 5.

Curious Gardens is described as a series of one-day festivals of tunes, chats and laughs in the walled gardens of two historic houses, presented by Schweppe Curtis Nunn and Emperor’s Robes in partnership with the Office of Public Works.

From the people who bring you MindField, Trailer Park and Salty Dog at Electric Picnic come two brand new, day-long festivals in the beautiful, intimate surroundings of these historic walled gardens that celebrate the essence of the Irish summer festival.

"Curious Gardens takes you through the keyhole of these secret gardens to witness the planting of seeds, turning of soil, tending of vines, blooming of flowers and nurturing of green shoots. Birdsong will be joined by human music; the buzz of bees will accompany enlightening conversations and the hissing of summer lawns will give way to laughter as the walled gardens in Doneraile Court and Emo Court spring into life. Experience intriguing entertainment including music, talks and comedy; a hamlet of interactive installations ranging from a Calcutta-style bus, to a forgotten circus, to an Alpine snow chalet, with great food and drinks, loads of picnic benches with room to roam and much more."

Doneraile Estate, Cork on Sunday, September 5 will have Music by JYellowL, Dublin Gospel Choir, Jafaris, Interskalactic, Cooks But We’re Chefs and Steo Wall.

Words: An Irishman Abroad Podcast hosted by Jarlath Regan with special guest Hilary Rose (The Young Offenders), Colm O’Regan: Climate Worrier, Waterford Whispers News: Live with special guest Mary Ann, Elaine Feeney, Sinéad Gleeson, Lisa McInerney, Jennifer O'Connell, Martin Collins, Mairtín Mac an Bhaird, Oein De Bhairdúin, Marty Mulligan, Willzee Casey, David McDonagh.

Interactive installations are by Après Ski and Lord Ganesh’s Larder

Tickets for each event are priced at €39 per person* in pods of 4 or 6. Under 18s must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. A limited number of discounted family tickets (2 adults with up to 4 children under 12 for free) are available at €78*. *Includes €1 Booking Fee.

