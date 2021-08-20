20/08/2021

MET EIREANN: Laois under Status yellow thunderstorm and rain warning

Lynda Kiernan

Laois is among 21 counties in Ireland hit with a Status Yellow thunderstorm and rain warning for this Saturday, August 21.

A Status Yellow - Thunderstorm and Rain warning has been issued for all of Leinster, Cavan, Donegal and Monaghan in a
Met Éireann Weather Warning issued this Friday, August 20.

Scattered heavy showers with localised thundery downpours will give a risk of spot flooding.

The warning is valid from 12 noon on Saturday to 8pm that night. 

There is a similar warning in place for Northern Ireland.

A Yellow - Thunderstorm Warning for Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone, Derry was issued by the UK Met Office Weather Warning (www.metoffice.gov.uk)

"Many places missing the worst, but heavy showers and thunderstorms may cause some transport disruption and perhaps flooding," the UK Met Office says.

That warning lasts from 12 noon Saturday to 10pm that night. 

