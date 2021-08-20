Laois yarnbombers to raffle amazing kingsize crochet quilt

A gorgeous bespoke handmade kingsize wool bed quilt is up for raffle to raise funds for a Laois crafting group.

Talented Yarnbombing Mountmellick member Nora Grant spent six weeks crocheting and lining the quilt, to raise money for her club.

It is not her first time to offer up her skills for others, Nora crocheted wooly dog poos for signs for the local Tidy Towns group.

She has also crafted a beautiful quilt previously and raffled it in aid of Mountmellick parish.

This time it's for her club, who cover street furniture, bikes, benches and anything that doesn't move, with beautiful wool yarnbombing creations at unexpected moments throughout the year, just to add colour and fun to their town.

Yarnbombing Mountmellick is asking people to buy a ticket for a chance to win Nora's latest creation.

"You may remember us introducing our Nora to you before. Yes, she has made one of these MAHOOOOSIVE quilts for raffle before, & raised lots of money for the parish. However, you might remember her better as the woman who never stops, a.k.a. "She who crochets standing up"- because she hasn't time to sit down.

"We got her to perch for this pic for a moment. Feast your eyes on this quilt in all its glory. All 180 squares of it. All 6 weeks' work of it. She even lined it. We feel tired just writing about it. If you fancy winning this future heirloom, tickets are on sale now in O'Gorman's. Props:- Bernie and Assumpta Dunne, 35 Patrick St., Mountmellick and Ó Hóráin's and Doris Flannery's hair salon on Parnell Street. If you're not in, you can't win!! All proceeds go to Yarnbombing Mountmellick- US!!!"

Below: photos of the most recent yarnbombing in Mountmellick, last Easter.