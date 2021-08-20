20/08/2021

Search our Archive

Laois yarnbombers to raffle amazing kingsize crochet quilt

Stunning handcrocheted quilt up for grabs from Laois yarnbombing club

Gifted crafter Nora with her handmade lined crocheted quilt now up for raffle to fundraise for Yarnbombing Mountmellick

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

A gorgeous bespoke handmade kingsize wool bed quilt is up for raffle to raise funds for a Laois crafting group.

Talented Yarnbombing Mountmellick member Nora Grant spent six weeks crocheting and lining the quilt, to raise money for her club.

It is not her first time to offer up her skills for others, Nora crocheted wooly dog poos for signs for the local Tidy Towns group.

Woolly dog poo art in Laois launches dog- litter campaign

She has also crafted a beautiful quilt previously and raffled it in aid of Mountmellick parish.

This time it's for her club, who cover street furniture, bikes, benches and anything that doesn't move, with beautiful wool yarnbombing creations at unexpected moments throughout the year, just to add colour and fun to their town.

Yarnbombing Mountmellick is asking people to buy a ticket for a chance to win Nora's latest creation.

"You may remember us introducing our Nora to you before. Yes, she has made one of these MAHOOOOSIVE quilts for raffle before, & raised lots of money for the parish. However, you might remember her better as the woman who never stops, a.k.a. "She who crochets standing up"- because she hasn't time to sit down.

"We got her to perch for this pic for a moment. Feast your eyes on this quilt in all its glory. All 180 squares of it. All 6 weeks' work of it. She even lined it. We feel tired just writing about it. If you fancy winning this future heirloom, tickets are on sale now in O'Gorman's. Props:- Bernie and Assumpta Dunne, 35 Patrick St., Mountmellick and Ó Hóráin's and Doris Flannery's hair salon on Parnell Street. If you're not in, you can't win!! All proceeds go to Yarnbombing Mountmellick- US!!!"

Below: photos of the most recent yarnbombing in Mountmellick, last Easter. 

PHOTOS: Crafty bunnies have created a big Easter surprise in a certain Laois town

MET EIREANN: Laois under Status yellow thunderstorm and rain warning

'I do believe it saved my life' young Laois poet publishes powerful first book

Music and arts festival with big names just announced for Laois

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media