23/08/2021

TD urges Laois property owners to apply for streetscape funding 'immediately'.

Reporter:

Hannah Cahill

Email:

hannah.cahill@leinsterexpress.ie

Sean Fleming T.D., Minister of State at the Department of Finance, has called for Laois property owners to 'immediately' apply for funding of the Streetscape Enhancement Initiative.

Today the TD has officially confirmed that 5 Laois towns are to benefit from the Streetscape Enhancement Initiative. Mountrath, Mountmellick, Rathdowney, Ballinakill and Ballylinan have been selected to receive funding.

This initiative is designed to make our rural towns and villages more attractive places to live, work and visit.

"I would request business and property owners in these 5 towns to contact Laois County Council immediately and apply for funding," said Fleming. 

"These grants are a welcome boost in our local towns and I look forward to seeing the benefits and work that will be completed as a result of this funding," he said.

The types of projects include, the painting of  buildings or shopfronts, upgrades or restorations of historic / traditional shopfronts, provision of street planting, shrubbery, trees and flowers boxes, illumination and lighting of architectural features, installation of canopies and street furniture, decluttering of streetscapes with removal of unnecessary signs / wires and commissioning of murals in towns and villages.

