TD urges Laois property owners to apply for streetscape funding 'immediately'.

Sean Fleming T.D., Minister of State at the Department of Finance, has called for Laois property owners to 'immediately' apply for funding of the Streetscape Enhancement Initiative.
Today the TD has officially confirmed that 5 Laois towns are to benefit from the Streetscape Enhancement Initiative. Mountrath, Mountmellick, Rathdowney, Ballinakill and Ballylinan have been selected to receive funding.
This initiative is designed to make our rural towns and villages more attractive places to live, work and visit.
"I would request business and property owners in these 5 towns to contact Laois County Council immediately and apply for funding," said Fleming.
"These grants are a welcome boost in our local towns and I look forward to seeing the benefits and work that will be completed as a result of this funding," he said.
The types of projects include, the painting of buildings or shopfronts, upgrades or restorations of historic / traditional shopfronts, provision of street planting, shrubbery, trees and flowers boxes, illumination and lighting of architectural features, installation of canopies and street furniture, decluttering of streetscapes with removal of unnecessary signs / wires and commissioning of murals in towns and villages.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.