LATEST: Covid-19 cases in Portlaoise hospital drop but soar in Tullamore

The number of patients with Covid-19 hospitalised in Portlaoise hospital has almost halved in the past week.

This Monday, August 23, the HSE reports that there are three patients in the hospital with the virus. One of those is being treated in the Intensive Care Unit. None came in within the previous 24 hours, and there are no further suspected cases.

That is down from five cases in Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise one week ago, but none of those patients were in ICU.

The number of spare beds in the hospital remains at a critical level however, with just one bed free. There is also one bed free in the ICU.

Tullamore hospital has seen a deterioration in case numbers.

Last week there were three people sick enough with Covid-19 to require hospital care. This week that has risen to 11, three of those within the 24 hours before the latest figures given on Sunday, August 22. Another cases is suspected.

Nationwide, the number of Covid-19 cases in hospitals shot up in the past week from 259 to 314. Another 71 cases in hospitals are suspected.

There are 59 cases in Intensive Care Units, up from 51 a week previous to August 22.

The hardest hit hospital in Ireland this week is Galway University Hospital with 32 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 17 of them are newly confirmed in the past 24 hours. It has another 2 more suspected cases.

Limerick has 16 confirmed cases but another 25 are suspected cases, a total of 41.

The figures are given on the Health Service Executive's Daily Operations Update, valid at 8pm Sunday, August 22.

Latest figures from the Department of Health given on 3pm on Sunday 22 August, confirmed a big jump of 1,688 additional cases of COVID-19.

As of Saturday 21 August, there have been 6,593,688 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Ireland:

3,368,725 people have received their first dose and 3,224,963 people are fully vaccinated.