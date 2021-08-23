Covid-19 cases in Laois drop below national average

The latest Covid-19 case numbers for Laois show that the county is holding its own, with case numbers well below the national average.

This heatmap by Ordnance Survey Ireland shows the level of cases across the country's Local Electoral Areas by depth of colour.

Laois has three Local Electoral Areas (LEAs), and of the three, the Graiguecullen Portarlington area has the highest case numbers, recording 109 cases between August 3 and 16, making their incidence rate per 100k population at 388 cases.

The Portlaoise Local Electoral Area is next at 119 cases over the same period, a rate of 374.3.

Lastly the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick LEA had 84 cases, with a rate of 334.6.

The national average incidence rate is 493.2 cases per 100,000 people.

There are two hotspots on the Laois border.

Carlow town had 112 cases over the fortnight, giving the town a rate of 494.5. The Birr LEA in Offaly had 130 cases pushing its incidence rate to 510, well above the national average.

Last weekend, Covid-19 cases in Ireland took a major jump, with 2,125 additional cases on Saturday and 1,688 cases on Sunday as the Delta wave continues to soar.

Monday August 23 brought another 1,592 new cases.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: "Over the course of the last seven days, 32 people with COVID-19 were admitted to critical care facilities and today, there are a total of 60 people with COVID-19 receiving critical care. The median age of those in ICU is 55 - this means that 50% of the patients currently in ICU with COVID-19 are aged less than 55 years.

"Over the weekend, we reported that the number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in hospital in a single day had reached a level not seen since mid-February this year.

"Unfortunately, all of this indicates that we are still not at the peak of this wave of COVID-19 and that many people continue to experience severe illness due to COVID-19. While our vaccination programme continues to offer great hope, at this point in time, only 53% of 16- to 29-year-olds are fully vaccinated. This age group continues to account for the highest incidence of COVID-19 in our population.

"Anyone who is eligible to receive a vaccine, should do so as soon as possible. It is vital that all of us complete our vaccination schedule – you will be fully protected 7-14 days after your second dose.

"Consider each activity you take part in for its level of risk. Continue to regularly wash hands, wear a mask when appropriate, keep your distance and avoid crowds. Manage your social contacts and choose outdoors where possible for meeting others. If you have symptoms of COVID-19, however mild self-isolate immediately and arrange a test through the HSE or your GP."

As of Saturday 21 August, there have been 6,593,688 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Ireland:

3,368,725 people have received their first dose

3,224,963 people are fully vaccinated