Back to school colouring competition to encourage Green Dog Walking in Laois

Laois County Council has begun a timely colouring competition to help clean dog waste from paths before children and parents pushing buggies return to school runs.

As there are more feet about to hit the streets this week with children back to school we would like to remind people to be responsible and clean up after their dogs, bag it and bin it.

"In an effort to promote responsible dog ownership we are running a colouring competition reminding people about the Green Dog Walker Campaign.

"We are inviting children to colour in the attached page and get an adult to send it back to greendogwalker@laoiscoco.ie with their name, age and contact details should they be a lucky winner.

Prizes will be awarded under the following categories; age 1 – 4, age 5 -8, age 9 – 12

See the council's webpage with a link to the Colouring Sheet to print out here.

The competition is part of the council's Green Dog Walker programme, where walkers can get a free pack including a green vest to show others they will give a spare dog bag if requested.

"The Green Dog Walker Programme is a non-confrontational friendly way to change attitudes about dog-fouling. If you see someone wearing the Green Dog Walkers Vest, it means they have “taken the pledge” to: Always clean up after their dog. Carry extra dog waste bags. Gladly give you a dog waste bag for your dog – just ask,"



The Facts

Dog fouling is a health hazard. Did you know that children and sports field players and wheelchair users are most at risk from toxocariasis due to dog fouling?

You could be at risk from other potential infections from dogs including agents such as roundworm, salmonella and e-coli.

Under the Litter Pollution Acts 1997 – 2003 a fine of €150 can be imposed for not cleaning up after your dog.

How to get involved:

If you would like to “take the pledge” please complete the form via this link and council staff will sent your hi vis out in the post to you.