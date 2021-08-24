Portlaoise to be hit with multiple road closures scheduled for the same day

A bike or on foot might be the best way to get through Portlaoise on one particular day this September, when multiple roads will be closed at the same time to traffic.

Laois County Council has issued two separate notices of road closures, one for gas works, and the other for National Bike Week.

The bike week event will close an entire circuit of roads from 10am until 12 midday, on Wednesday, September 15.

These include James Fintan Lalor Avenue from the Stradbally road to the Abbeyleix road, Summerhill from the Stradbally road to the Portlaoise Southern Circular Route, the entire Portlaoise Southern Circular Route, the Timahoe Road from the N80 roundabout to Portlaoise SCR, and finally the Abbeyleix Road from the Garda station roundabout to Market Square roundabout.

While no details are given other than a National Bike Week event, the council is planning as part of the week for 1,000 schoolchildren to cycle together through Portlaoise.

Meanwhile, the Ridge Road is to be closed to traffic for two days, Wednesday and Thursday, September 15 and 16. The closure is from Bianconi Way housing estate to Greenmill Lane. This closure is to facilitate gas connections and reinstatements.

The roads will however be opened in the evenings as the closures will last from 9.30am until 6pm only.

The council has received significant money to make Portlaoise Ireland's first Carbon free town, which is being partly used to create bicycle paths right through the town. Read more on those plans here.