24/08/2021

'Massive success' as thousands raised at sunflower charity day in Laois

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

Last weekend's Sunflower Power fundraiser in Laois has not just brightened hundreds of homes with giant golden flowers this week, it raised a huge sum for local charities.

The event was held in Heath House as part of Laois Heritage Week, by couple Mark and Roisin O'Connell Hussey who offered up their field of tall sunflowers for local good causes.  

An incredible 1,500 people came to take part, and they generously donated a total of €8,500.

The proceeds were to be divided between Portlaoise Parish Services Centre, and Laois Offaly Families for Autism (LOFFA).

However, Laois Offaly Families for Autism have announced a very generous gesture by Portlaoise Parish.

"Sunflower Day was a Massive Success. Folks, we can't thank Roisin & Mark enough for the amazing fundraiser at the weekend for anyone who managed to attend I'm sure you will agree how relaxing and beautiful it all was.

"Roisin (O'Connell Hussey) was in contact with LOFFA and in agreement with Portlaoise Parish Service they felt due to the work put in by LOFFA that most of the monies raised should go to us to benefit all the members so I am thrilled to say today that means SUNFLOWER DAY brought in an amazing €8,500 with LOFFA receiving €6,000 after 1,500 ppl came through the gates to pick these beautiful sunflowers," the charity has reported on Tuesday. 

