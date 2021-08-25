Death Notices for Laois - Wednesday, August 25, 2021

Barbara Lawlor - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, August 23 of Barbara Lawlor (née Breen), Kilnamanagh, Dublin / Portlaoise, Laois



Peacefully at Tallaght Hospital. Beloved wife of John and loving mam to Darren, Ken, Aidan and Ciaran. Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

A private family funeral will take place due to Government advice regarding public gatherings. In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 50 people. Barbara's Funeral Mass at St Kevin's Church, Kilnamanagh can be viewed on Thursday morning, August 26, at 11am on this link.

Sr. Rosarii Fennelly - Mountmellick

The death took place on Monday, August 23 of Sr Rosarii (Noreen) Fennelly of the Presentation Sisters, Bridge Street, Mountmellick and ‘Shalom’, Nursing Home, Kilcock, and formerly of Bawn, Stradbally.

Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of the Mater Hospital, Dublin. Predeceased by her parents Nora and John, brothers Mick, Tom, Kevin and Joe, sisters Gretta, Lill and Nan. Deeply regretted by her many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, Presentation Sisters and many friends.

Convent Private. Evening Prayer in St Joseph’s Parish Church, Mountmellick at 6pm on Tuesday. Funeral Mass at 11am on Wednesday. Both occasions private to Sr Rosarii’s family and the Presentation Sisters and limited to 50 attendees in accordance with Government guidelines. Burial in St Joseph’s Cemetery following the Mass. The Mass can be viewed on the parishwebsite, people are welcome to show their respects by lining the funeral route.

Mairéad Blake - Portarlington

The death took place on Sunday, August 22 of Mairéad Blake (née Doyle) of Slí Na Móna, Portarlington.



Formerly of Dublin. Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at the Regional Hospital Portaoise. Sadly missed by her beloved husband John, loving daughter Amy, sons Eric and Cian, the extended family and close friends.

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions a family funeral will take place. Removal from her residence on Wednesday at 11.50am arriving St Michael's Church Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm.

Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery Portarlington. People are welcome to stand along the route to the Church, in the Churchyard and in the Cemetery with strict social distancing being observed at all times.

Mairéad's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-portarlington

Anna Marie O'Brien - Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, August 21 of Anna Marie O'Brien (née Malone) of 59 Hillview Drive, Portlaoise.



Deeply regretted by her husband Paddy,and her sons and daughters, Rosie, John, Christopher, Maggie, Darren, Frances, Tiffany, Gabby, Abrianna and John Patrick, grandchildren, sisters and brothers, uncles and aunts, sons-in- law, daughters-in-law, nieces and nephews, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Reposing in her home on Tuesday. Recital of The Rosary at 9pm Tuesday evening. Removal from her home on Wednesday morning at 11.15am to SS Peter and Paul’s Church arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial after in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery. Anna Marie's Funeral Mass is for family members only. Sympathisers are welcome along the route.

