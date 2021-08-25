Search our Archive

25/08/2021

Qween, Hudson Taylor, Pogueology, Smash Hits, Transmitter to liven up Portlaoise

Qween, Hudson Taylor, Pogueology, Smash Hits, Transmitter to liven up Portlaoise weekends

Pogueology, a tribute act to The Pogues, endorsed by Shane himself

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

A Portlaoise pub is bringing back live music and comedy with a bang to the town, starting this weekend with Queen tribute act Qween.

Kavanagh's Pub on the Main Street has lined up a stellar list of acts over the coming months, after being forced to stay closed for over 500 days.

They include Comedian Jason Byrne, Hudson Taylor, Pogueology, Smash Hits, and Transmitter to name but a few.

The pub will also host the night time launch of Midlands LGBT+ Project, with drag queens and more. 

In line with Covid-19 regulations, tickets can only be sold in pods of either 4 or 6.

Customers will be able to order food and drink via their app with orders delivered to their own table, sheltered from the outdoor elements with a stretch tent. Each gig is limited to 200 tickets.

See the Qween tribute act below. 

