26/08/2021

Death Notices for Laois - Thursday, August 26, 2021

Alan Murphy - Portlaoise

The untimely death took place on Monday, August 23 of Alan J Murphy, 4 The Downs, Portlaoise and late of Hebron Rd. Kilkenny.

Leaving behind his loving and heartbroken wife, Ange, children, Réidín, Niall, Aran and her Guide Dog, Buttons. Precious grandchildren, Aoileann and Myles. His much-loved family, Bobby, Maria, Jean, Rosanna and Kira. Beloved Aunts Hannah, Rosie and Uncle Jack. Nieces, nephews, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, cousins and many friends in Portlaoise and Kilkenny.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral home on Thursday evening from 6 pm to 7 pm. Cremation will take place in Mount Jerome on Friday.

Donations if desired to the Irish Guide dogs for the blind

Barbara Lawlor - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, August 23 of Barbara Lawlor (née Breen), Kilnamanagh, Dublin / Portlaoise, Laois

Peacefully at Tallaght Hospital. Beloved wife of John and loving mam to Darren, Ken, Aidan and Ciaran. Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

A private family funeral will take place due to Government advice regarding public gatherings. In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 50 people. Barbara's Funeral Mass at St Kevin's Church, Kilnamanagh can be viewed on Thursday morning, August 26, at 11am on this link. 

Sr. Rosarii Fennelly - Mountmellick

The death took place on Monday, August 23 of Sr Rosarii (Noreen) Fennelly of the Presentation Sisters, Bridge Street, Mountmellick and ‘Shalom’, Nursing Home, Kilcock, and formerly of Bawn, Stradbally.

Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of the Mater Hospital, Dublin. Predeceased by her parents Nora and John, brothers Mick, Tom, Kevin and Joe, sisters Gretta, Lill and Nan. Deeply regretted by her many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, Presentation Sisters and many friends.

Convent Private. Evening Prayer in St Joseph’s Parish Church, Mountmellick at 6pm on Tuesday. Funeral Mass at 11am on Wednesday. Both occasions private to Sr Rosarii’s family and the Presentation Sisters and limited to 50 attendees in accordance with Government guidelines. Burial in St Joseph’s Cemetery following the Mass. 
 

