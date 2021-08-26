Laois town welcomes two shop expansions into vacant car showroom

A car showroom in Mountmellick in Laois that lay empty for several years has now been occupied by two expanded shops, with staff sought.

The car showroom now called O'Moore Street Business centre is now home to a pet store and a discount store.

Fetch Your Pet Needs, a four year old business that also trades online, has moved from their first shop behind O'Connell Square.

Owner and manager Nikita O'Rourke said they have taken on two new staff to now employ five. Business expanded despite the recession she said.

"Our new unit is four times the size, we got a lot of renovation work done, it's like a brand new unit. We have signed a five year lease with an expansion plan. Fortunately our online sales have been quite strong, and we hope to build on the retail side more now. A huge amount of people got pets during the pandemic but there is more of an awareness now on nutrition and we sell a lot of unique products so people travel to us," she said.

Fetch will have an open day on September 4 to celebrate their new base.

Max Discount Super Store has announced that it is also expanding its operation, and seeking six sales staff.

The Webmill in the MDA Mountmellick welcomed their news.

"New Jobs for Mountmellick. Max Discount Super Store, who are expanding their operation into O'Moore Street Business Centre Mountmellick, are advertising for 6 Sales Staff. This is welcome news for Mountmellick and we in the Webmill wish all involved every success," the remote working centre said.

The car showroom is the subject of a planning application to Laois County Council that is on hold since 2020. The applicant Enda Ryan had sought to demolish the showroom and replace it with four three storey apartment blocks including a ground floor retail unit.