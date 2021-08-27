Portlaoise camera club snaps back into action as meetings resume

Portlaoise Camera Club, which celebrated its 10th anniversary earlier this year, is delighted to resume some of its activities.

Like every club in the country, it had to “reinvent” itself to continue to function under the Covid restrictions. But for the friendly club of enthusiasts of all levels, keeping active was essential.

Emmanuelle Galisson is the current Chairperson of the Club.

“We normally meet every Wednesday in the Parish Centre and would have 15 to 20 members present. We would have had visiting speakers, workshops, our monthly competitions… From the 1st lockdown, we found ways of keeping the Club going. We are a group of friends as well as photographers and a lot of the motivation comes from doing activities with others.

“So while we were restricted, we made sure not to loose touch with each other. We met locally in small groups when possible, ran a weekly competition on our Members’ Facebook page, had “virtual” workshops and competition nights. From April and May on, we were able to organise two trips to the Saltee Islands and some smaller day trips.

"Now that things are starting to ease off, we are really looking forward to resuming club nights in the Parish Centre and welcoming new members”, she said.

While the Club is very conscious to run within the safety guidelines, it is looking to hold its first meeting on Wednesday September 8 at the parish centre to start planning for the year ahead.

On the agenda are a mix of indoor and outdoor activities for all levels of photography.

The club is encouraging anyone interested in joining to come along to their meeting or to email the club at portlaoisecameraclub@gmail.com