Death Notices for Laois - Friday, August 27, 2021

Martin MJ Delaney - Mountrath



The death took place on Thursday, August 26 of Martin MJ Delaney, late of Johnsboro, Mountrath.

(Ex Forester) died peacefully at his home, after a long illness, surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his wife Gladys, parents Dan and Julia, sister Lil (McCormack), and infant son Daniel Joseph. Sadly missed by loving family, sons Martin, Kieran, Donal and Keith,daughters Sheila (Gleeson), Dorothy (Wallace), Marie (Gilmore), Caroline (Tyrrell) Sydney, and Theresa Delaney, sisters Phil Nolan, Sheila Hughes, Maureen Dowling (San Francisco), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at his home in Johnsboro on Friday evening August 27 from 4pm with Rosary at 8pm, with social distancing being observed at all times. House private from 1pm on Saturday August 28, with removal from home for Requiem Mass at 4pm in Camross, followed by burial immediately afterwards.

Alan Murphy - Portlaoise



The untimely death took place on Monday, August 23 of Alan J Murphy, 4 The Downs, Portlaoise and late of Hebron Rd. Kilkenny.

Leaving behind his loving and heartbroken wife, Ange, children, Réidín, Niall, Aran and her Guide Dog, Buttons. Precious grandchildren, Aoileann and Myles. His much-loved family, Bobby, Maria, Jean, Rosanna and Kira. Beloved Aunts Hannah, Rosie and Uncle Jack. Nieces, nephews, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, cousins and many friends in Portlaoise and Kilkenny.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral home on Thursday evening from 6 pm to 7 pm. Cremation will take place in Mount Jerome on Friday.

Donations if desired to the Irish Guide dogs for the blind