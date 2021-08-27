Last chance to swim as Laois outdoor pool closes until next summer

The summer is coming to an end for the only outdoor swimming pool in Laois, one of the few in Ireland.

Ballinakill swimming pool heated their 30 metre pool for the first time this summer and despite Covid-19 limits to numbers, had a very busy season.

The local volunteer committee who renovated and run the pool will wrap things up this Sunday August 29, and have issued a huge thank you to all their supporters.

"To all patrons and supporters of Ballinakill Outdoor Swimming Pool. We have reached the end of the season and our pool will close for 2021 on Sunday 29th August. It has been a whirlwind of a summer and we couldn't have imagined a season such as we've had.

"We would like to acknowledge everybody who helped us in any way- Laois County Council for their financial support and advice, the many clubs and groups who used the pool for training, competition and fun, the individuals and groups who contacted us with recommendations as to how to improve our facility, our lifeguards, instructors and door staff and, most importantly, the hundreds of you who came to swim in the pool.

"We've had 'Swimmin' Women', 'Swim a Mile', 'Sensory Sessions', 'Adult Only Sessions ' 'August Aquafit with Claudia', 'Aquafit for Additional Needs', Swim Camps, hurling, camogie, football, swim, triathlon and pony clubs and some local schools.

We've had wind, rain, thunder & lightning and plenty of sun!

"We've had late nights, early mornings and busy days. Most of all we've had the pleasure of being involved in something which we think has added to many people's summer.

"The weather is still looking good and we'd love to stay open for longer, but we have 'a lot done, more to do' and the 'more to do' must start immediately.

"We are always delighted with feedback and advice and should you have comments, opinions or suggestions regarding your experiences of the pool please send them to us via Messenger. Thank you so much for all your support, see you in 2022! Ann, Aoife, Bernie, Declan, Emma, Joan, Kathleen, Liz, Michael, Paddy K, Paddy M and Sandra,"

The swimming pool got a new 51 space carpark and set down for busses this summer. Work will now continue to add a playground and a multipurpose sports court, with landscaped open space and meadow. It is funded by a Leader grant of €200,000, with the local development association adding another €20,000, raised by local supporters.