Search our Archive

27/08/2021

Laois Gardaí and Portlaoise family appeal for public help in search for missing man

Laois Gardaí and Portlaoise family appeal for public help in search for missing man

Jarren O'Brien is missing from his home in Portlaoise

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Laois Gardaí have appealed for help in tracing the whereabouts of a young Portlaoise man as they and his family have concerns about his wellbeing.

Gardaí issued a statement as part search for the man who is aged 23 and hails from the Old Knockmay Road in town and is a member of a respected and well-liked local family.

"Portlaoise Gardaí and the family of Jarren O'Brien are concerned for him and are seeking the public’s assistance in establishing his whereabouts. He was last seen at approximately 3:30pm on the 26/8/2021.

"When last seen he was wearing shorts, grey top with maroon sleeves and neck band," he said.

Jarren is described as being 6 foot in height with a stocky build. He has long red/blonde hair and brown eyes. When last seen, Jarren was wearing a a t-shirt with "Champ" written on it and grey shorts.

Gardaí have appealed to the public to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 05786 74100 if they can assist in establishing Jarren's whereabouts.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media