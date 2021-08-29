MISSING PERSON: Laois Gardaí seek help in tracing local teenage girl

Teenager has gone missing from her home in Portlaoise
Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Laois girl Lia Hughes who is missing from Portlaoise since the early hours Sunday, August, 29.
A national missing persons alert was issued on Sunday night for Lia who is aged 17.
She is described as approximately 5ft 6” in height with long red hair. When last seen she was wearing a bright pink hoody, black leggings and black running shoes.
Anyone with any information on Lia's whereabouts are asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on (057) 867 4100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
