BREAKING Laois Gardaí make enormous €2 million cannabis seizure

Gardaí in Laois have seized more than €2 million worth of cannabis that was hidden in a shipment of vegetables.

A statement said Gardaí in Portlaoise seized approximately 121 kilogrammes of suspected cannabis herb, with an estimated value of €2,180,000 this morning, Monday, August 30.

They outlined details of how it came about.

"At approximately 9.30am, Gardaí responded to a report of unusual activity on a rural road in Emo, Co Laois. Gardaí conducted a search of a storage facility and the surrounding areas and observed a quantity of pallets containing boxes of vegetables, which had previously been unloaded from an articulated truck.

"Following a search of these boxes, Gardaí recovered 121kg of packaged cannabis herb (pending analysis), concealed within the boxes of vegetables. The total value of drugs seized is estimated at over €2.1 million," said a statement.

The guards said one man, aged in his 20s, was arrested at the scene and was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 in Portlaoise Garda Station.

A statement added that this seizure is part of An Garda Síochána’s national anti-drugs strategy, Operation Tara, which aims to disrupt drug trafficking networks involved in the sale, supply and distribution of controlled drugs at local, national and international level.

The gardaí concluded that investigations are ongoing.