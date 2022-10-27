Laois Community and Voluntary Award sponsors delighted to be supporting awards

While Laois County Council is hosting the Laois Community and Voluntary Awards with the Laois Public Participation Network the event would not be possible without the sponsors,

People First Credit Union is the corporate partner with Laois County Council and Laois PPN this year. Clive Davis is the Chairperson of Credit Union which has 40,000 members.

“As a community embedded volunteer driven organisation, People First Credit Union are delighted to return as the main sponsor again for the Laois Community & Voluntary Awards 2022. We have hands on experience of the time, effort and dedication given by Volunteers to better their communities.

“We too are doing our bit to better our community with the launch of our new Youth Debit Card Current Account to run alongside our MYCU Current Account. Together, as a community, we are stronger. Thank you all for your work,” he said.

The Leinster Express / Laois Live is media partner. Pat Somers is the Editor, said it is once again an honour to be media selected as partner.

“Acknowledging and telling the stories of individuals and communities as they go about their selfless work is one of our fundamental, and indeed most satisfying tasks, as a community newspaper and online news platform.

“The ethos of this voluntary and community work is one which we strive to reflect in our publications and is one which is truly worthy for ourselves and others to emulate. Congratulations to all the nominees and the winners,” he said.

Peter O'Neill is the Chairperson of Laois Partnership. He outlined how the organisation helps particularly in the area of social inclusion an award it is sponsoring in 2022.

“Laois Partnership are tasked with delivering the Social Inclusion Programme across the County, we provide community, project development and training officers who offer advice and mentoring working with many social inclusion groups and organisations across Laois.

“We are delighted to sponsor this award in recognition of the valuable work these organisations are doing and wish to congratulate all of the nominees, he said.

Caroline Myers of Laois Sports Partnership said her organisation is delighted to support the Sports Award.

“We greatly value the contribution of volunteers within sports clubs and community groups as they are crucial in providing regular physical activity and Sporting Opportunities throughout out County and wish to acknowledge all the nominees for their outstanding contribution,” she said.

Muireann Ní Chonaill is Laois Arts Officer and Creative Ireland Coordinator, said Creative Ireland Laois - Creative Communities programme is delighted to sponsor this year’s Art, Culture & Heritage category.

“Our aim is to broaden access to, and participation in cultural and creative activities in Co. Laois and the creation of vibrant, creative, and sustainable places.

“We believe that art, culture and creativity are catalysts for collaboration and innovation in achieving community wellbeing, social cohesion, and economic development,” she said.

Caitriona Ryan, is the Manager with the Laois Volunteer Centre who is also pleased to be back again supporting the awards this time as sponsor of the new Junior Volunteer Award.

“ This is our second time to be involved in the sponsorship of an award and are proud to be in a position to provide some recognition and gratitude to our young volunteers in the county,” she said.

Emma O’Connor is Co-ordinator with Healthy Laois which is also support this year's event.

“Healthy Laois would like to acknowledge the key role that volunteers and groups play across the county of Laois and are delighted to support and join in the celebrations,” she said.

Laois County Council's Business Support Unit (BSU) sponsored some spot prizes for the night itself. Denise Rainey, Administrative Officer, at the BSU said she Unit is very happy to be a sponsor of the Community & Voluntary Awards.

“It is a very important event for both individuals and groups who dedicate so much of their time to improving the quality of life for others. Best Wishes to all participants ,” she said.

The Council's Sport & Leisure Section is also delighted to be associated with the sponsorship of the Health & Wellbeing category.

“It is a wonderful opportunity to showcase the efforts that local community groups make to help improve the quality of life of the people of the county,” said a statement.

The awards were presented at the Midlands Park Hotel in Portlaoise on Friday, October 28.