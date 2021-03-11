Portlaoise can be 'a shining example' following €9 million Low Carbon town boost

Portlaoise will be an example of what can be achieved when a community works with local agencies to make a place a better place to live according to the chairman of Portlaoise Tidy Towns.

Gerry Browne made the comment on foot of a €9 million grant for the Laois towns Low Carbon Town initiative. The money will be spent by Laois County Council on various projects in the heart of the urban area.

“Portlaoise Tidy Towns warmly welcomes the government grant of over €9 million, to make the town, the country's first Low Carbon Town.

"Our aim is to make Portlaoise a “Town in a Garden” and these funds will help realize that vision. This works in tandem with our Biodiversity projects tying into our Low Carbon Town. This is fantastic news for Portlaoise and will benefit the county as a whole," he said.

He thanked Laois County Council's Chief Exuctive John Mulholland, council staff and our local TDs. He said the work done in for realising "such massive funding" shows what can be done when people work together.

"A huge body of work went on behind the scenes to secure this funding. It doesn’t just arrive on our doorstep of its own accord. Portlaoise will be a shining example of when people work together anything is possible.

"We are proud of our town and all the works that will be carried out with these funds will further enhance the environment for everyone in town and visitors alike.

“Love where you Live," concluded Mr Browne.