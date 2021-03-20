Laois councillors urge public not to 'ignore' public representatives

Laois councillors have appealed to the public not to ignore politicians when it comes to delivering projects because local representatives have an input on where public money goes.

Cllr John King was backed by councillors in the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District when he raised the issue at their recent meeting.

He suggested that people should remember councillors have an important role to play in realising a project.

“I would be asking the public to deal with the elected members in the area. We are elected by the people and we are community-based. I just want to appeal to people to involve as many councillors as possible and have the support of the councillors.

“We are the directors of the council and we make decisions on funding and where funding goes,” he said.

Cllr Ollie Clooney backed the appeal.

“In certain circumstances, the councillors are being ignored...The people who put their neck on the line should be given the opportunity to be at least informed of what is going on. It is not a big problem but I think there should be more communication between groups and councillors,” he said.