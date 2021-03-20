Laois council invites bids for contract to overhaul Traveller halting site

Laois County Council has invited companies to bid for the contact of building Traveller accommodation in Portlaoise.

The council has invited tenders for the construction of four two bay 'day houses' and associated site works for at Oak Park Halting Site, Knockmay.

Each unit will be 46 sq metre and will incude a shower room, laundry store and family room.

The development will be accessed from the R945. The site is bounded to the east and west by industrial properties, the south by the R945 and to the north by agricultural land.

Laois County Council confirmed in late 2020 that the project would cost an estimated €1 million. One extended family live at the rundown estate which is located near the Clonminham business park.

The new facilites are part of a plan for 40 homes for Traveller families to be provided by Laois County Council in the next five years, in a new plan. They include 37 standard houses, and three units in the existing Oak Park halting site.

The Traveller Accommodation Programme 2019-2024 was approved by councillors last September.