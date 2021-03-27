Laois and Offaly councillors unite to play Portarlington's future

Laois and Offaly county councillors are to unite to plan seven upcoming major developments in Portarlington.

A joint online meeting is to be held between Edenderry Municipal District and Graiguecullen Portarlington Municipal District.

On the agenda are seven big ticket issues for Portarlington and for its future.

They will discuss the upcoming Portarlington Regeneration Strategy, a plan to tackle dereliction and restore the town centre. That strategy will be coming up for public consultation in the coming weeks.

The Portarlington Flood Relief Scheme will also be reviewed. The €5.6 million plan to protect the town from Barrow river floods is still at the planning stage.

The recently launched Portarlington CCTV project is also on the agenda, as is the proposed link road near the Riverside Estate and the Derryounce Lakes and Trails.

Lastly both county council’s will discuss their own Town and Village Renewal Projects.

The meeting is expected to take place in the first week of April.