13/08/2021

Search our Archive

Laois Priest to launch his latest book this Sunday at the age of 102

Laois Priest to launch his latest book this Sunday at the age of 102

Fr. William Treacy's book 'The Path Least Taken'

Reporter:

Express Reporter

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A 102-year old Laois priest, who has been based in Seattle for most of his life, is set to launch his 12th book this Sunday, August 15 at the Mass Pit Mass in Ballyquaid, Borris-in-Ossory. 

Fr. William Treacy's latest book, titled 'The Path Least Taken' is of some of his special writing over the years, interspersed with family history, his works in Seattle and many special pictures. 

Fr. Treacy is originally from Killasmeestia. He attended primary school in Kiladooley and went on to receive his secondary school education in St Kieran's Kilkenny. He was ordained in Maynooth in 1944.

His nephew John Phelan worked closely with him on the book. 

''He is still very active,'' says John. ''I did the compiling of the work etc with very close liaising with him every week over the last two years. Without fail we kept in touch and his Secretary Carol Bohmback who works with him every Monday was also a good help. 

"He is gone 102 years and must be the oldest active Catholic Priest in the world.''

The book will be launched at the Mass Pit Mass this Sunday, August 15 at 7pm. 

The book costs €20 and all proceeds on the night will be going to the Mass Pit, Ballyquaid Funds. 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media