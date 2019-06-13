Artisan Food Market another great addition to the Old Fort Quarter Festival

Main Street is going to be jam packed with family entertainment from 12noon to 6pm on Saturday and Sunday, June 29 and 30. It’s a great time to come along and enjoy the free festivities suitable for young and old. The artisan food market is a great place to refuel over the day with lots of great options to choose from. Have a look at the great line of food and drinks available:

Cocoa Couture - Artisan Chocolate

Let’s begin with total indulgence in all things chocolate. Catherine O’Callaghan of Cocoa Couture is a local chocolatier based in Mountmellick. Her chocolates are made with the finest quality ingredients ethically sourced. Catherine will also have some chocolate making demonstrations over the weekend.

Rockfield Ice Cream

Hailing from Kilkenny Rockfield Ice Cream is one of Irelands Leading Mobile Ice Cream Caterers. We think their ice cream is scrumptious and hopefully with the sun shining it will be great to enjoy an ice-cream or a slush puppy over the weekend.

Quarrymount Organic Meats

Enjoy a range of high quality organic beef burgers and sausages barbequed to perfection by Ray Dunne of Quarrymount Organic meats, Tullamore. Ray is a regular at the festival for obvious reasons delicious food!

Aghaboe Farm Foods

Another festival regular is Niamh Maher from Aghaboe Farm Foods. Niamh brings us a range of amazing home-made cakes and buns. Everything is home made in Aghaboe and totally moreish. There’s always something new to try as well as the old favourites. The difficulty will be choosing.

Vanilla Foods

New this year is Vanilla Foods from Offaly. At Vanilla Foods you get to choose from a variety of flavours of cakes made entirely from whole wheat flour which are freshly baked homemade delicacies. So still all the taste but a little bit better for you!

The Little Coffee Hut

We all need that mobile tea or coffee when we are out and about and the Little Coffee Hut delivers. They will be serving beautiful specialty coffee, teas and hot chocolates along with a few tasty treats. Sounds blissful.

Dave's BBQ

Nothing delights more than the aroma of a barbeque and Dave’s one really delivers. Try the 'long hog' or 'Dave’s gourmet burger' to name a few. All food served uses locally sourced ingredients. Come along on Sunday 30th and try them all.

Bubble Waffle House

New this year to the festival is Bubble Waffle House with a scrumptious range of waffles topped with so many indulgent toppings. Kids and adults alike will love these. The difficulty will be limiting your toppings.

Crazy Chips

What’s not to love about Crazy Chips? Freshly made delicious crisps cleverly spiralled on a stick and cooked just for you. Sounds amazing.

Keep an eye out for more additions but one thing is for sure, its high quality food all weekend whatever you fancy.