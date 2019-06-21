Old Fort stage expands to brand new tented arena for Portlaoise festival

Excellent live music acts at the Old Fort Quarter Festival have drawn thousands of people to Main Street, Portlaoise over the last three years.

Now facing into its fourth year the main stage has evolved into its own new tented venue this June 28 - 30.

The Old Fort Stage will be a tented arena with bar and food, a real gig centre at the back of the former Scoil Mhuire inside the Old Fort Protector wall itself.

This move has been brave by festival organisers and shows the growth of the festival has brought a need for change. This move has created more space on the pedestrianised Main Street for music stages, local music, family entertainment and has pushed the creation of the new Heritage Pub Trail and introduction of trad music sessions into the line-up.

This is the first year that paid tickets have been introduced in a bid to support the costs of running the festival. Early Bird tickets have sold out but there are still tickets available for each night at €15 per night with full weekend tickets €40. Limited tickets are at www.dunamaise.ie get yours now.

Headline acts including Abbaesque and Qween on Friday, King Kong Company and Pogueology on Saturday and Transmitter and Smash Hits on Sunday.

There will be two stages on Main Street one at the Courthouse and one at the Lower Square. All music and events on Main Street will be free to attend and it promises to be a fantastic mix of local talent throughout the day and night.

Twelve pubs on the Main Street have organised a Heritage Pub Trail to make sure that the Main Street is still rocking like it has been for the previous three years.

All updates and times of events can be found on the Old Fort Quarter on Facebook and www.oldfortquarter.ie

