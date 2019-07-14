Garda traffic warning to Laois, Tipperary, Cork and Kilkenny hurling fans

Laois, Tipperary, Cork and Kilkenny fans will have to be patient on the way to Croke Park as Gardaí have advised people of heavy delays en route to Dublin.

Gardaí have tweeted that the delays can be expected on the N7 where the motorway merge.

The AA has tweeted similar advice saying that traffic is heavy on the M7 heading to the capital.

Long delays can be expected today on the N7 inbound between M9 & M7 merge, due to the double-header at Croke Park today, with the majority of Cork, Tipperary and Laois supporters likely to take this route. Please be patient and drive safely. pic.twitter.com/INCnLSMOko July 14, 2019