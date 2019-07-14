Garda traffic warning to Laois, Tipperary, Cork and Kilkenny hurling fans

Leinster Express Reporter





The promised land: Croke Park is expected to swell with more than 60,000 fans this Sunday. Picture: Brendan Moran / SPORTSFILE

Big crowd expected in Croke Park for the All-Ireland Quarter finals.

Laois, Tipperary, Cork and Kilkenny fans will have to be patient on the way to Croke Park as Gardaí have advised people of heavy delays en route to Dublin.

Gardaí have tweeted that the delays can be expected on the N7 where the motorway merge.

The AA has tweeted similar advice saying that traffic is heavy on the M7 heading to the capital.