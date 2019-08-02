Emergency services at the scene of an accident near Portlaoise

Emergency services are on the scene of a crash near Portlaoise.

AA roadwatch said the collision occurred on the Portlaoise/Abbeyleix Rd (N77) near the Clonad GAA Club on Friday afternoon.

Emergency services are at the scene and traffic is slow both ways on approach to the incident which occurred just on the old Cork to Dublin road.

A witness claimed the incident involved a car and horse.

Laois Fire and Rescue Services and HSE paramedics are on the scene.