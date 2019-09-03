Roadworks causing big traffic jams in Portlaoise

The building of a new road in Portlaoise is causing extensive traffic delays in Portlaoise.

Motorists have reported tailbacks on Old Knockmay Road in the town. It is a diversion route for local traffic due to the building of a new roundabout near O'Moore Park GAA grounds.

A section of the Abbeyleix road in Portlaoise is closed to facilitate a multi-million road-building project is underway in the town.